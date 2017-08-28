ST. CLOUD -- The Cathedral Crusaders finished their 2016 campaign with a 4-6 record. However, that losing record is a little misleading, as three of the losses were by five points are less.

Coach Mark Chamernick says that a lot of those losses were due to inexperience.

“Kendrick Hernandez didn’t get to play his junior year and it took him a couple games, but then he was running like mad. Once we got him the ball it made a difference for us.”

Hernandez has moved on to play at St. John’s University, so Cathedral will have a new look in the backfield. Chamernick says they will go with a two-headed approach at running back.

“We have Talon Lenzen, who is a junior and senior Brandon Hartung. Two different backs with two different styles, so we will use them as a kind of committee.”

The Crusaders also have a new quarterback in 6’2”, 200 lbs junior Dan Hjort, who spent some time as a backup last season.

“He got some time last year and got hurt playing defense. He’s been at camps and doing some seven-on-sevens so he is ready.”

Hjort will have some returning skill position players to throw to, including 6’7” Mitchell Plombon.

“I think we will be really fast this year, push things and get out ahead quick.”

Defensively Chamernick says the Crusaders have a number of players returning from last year’s team.

“We have a lot of experience coming back and we are hoping to do some damage here this season.”

Cathedral will play their first game of the season Friday at Litchfield starting at 7:00 p.m.