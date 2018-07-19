ESPN’s Espy Awards Name ‘Minneapolis Miracle’ Best Moment

ESPN's 2018 Espy (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) Awards were handed out last night, and Case Keenum's last second game-winning TD pass to Stephon Diggs against the Saints was named 'Best Moment' in sports.

The Vikings open training camp at their new facility in Eagan one week for rookies on Wednesday (7/25) and the full team next Saturday (7/28). Their first preseason game is on XXX, with the opening regular season game on Sunday, September 9th against the 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium.