Cyclones Top Riverland In Regional Thursday

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College Cyclones baseball team defeated Riverland 6-0 Thursday night at Joe Faber Field.

The Cyclones beat Itasca in the opening game of the tournament despite a handful of errors on routine plays. However, SCTCC bounced back with a clean game against the Blue Devils.

"It was one of the best games that we have played so far this year," Cyclones coach Jason Fischer said. "All phases of the game, it was a complete team win and it was good to see."

Former Sartell Sabre Austin Gould picked up the win on the mound for SCTCC, tossing a complete game shutout and allowing just six hits. Former Tech Tiger Logan Aleshire had the biggest hit of the game for the Cyclones with a bases-clearing double to plate three runs in the bottom of the third inning.