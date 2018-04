ST. CLOUD -- After coaching St. Cloud Cathedral boys' hockey for 10 years, Head Coach Eric Johnson is resigning.

Athletic Director Emmett Keenan has confirmed Johnson is resigning to take a job in the medical field.

Johnson had a record of 201-63-9 in 10 seasons as Head Coach with trips to the state tournament in 2008, 2009 and 2014.

Johnson was also a social studies teacher at the school.