Browns Defense Dominates Bengals, 24-3

The Cleveland defense forced four turnovers and the Browns beat the Bengals, 24-3, in Cincinnati on Thursday night.The victory snapped Cleveland's 17-game road losing streak in the AFC North and pulled the Browns (6-3) into a tie with Pittsburgh for first place in the division.

Bengals' quarterback Andy Dalton threw his first interception of the game on the first drive, helping set up Ben Tate's 4-yard touchdown run for Cleveland early in the first quarter. The Browns never looked back, forcing three additional turnovers and getting rushing touchdowns from Isaiah Crowell and Terrance West on their way to the win.

Dalton finished a woeful 10-for-33 on pass attempts for just 86 yards with three interceptions before being pulled for backup Jason Campbell late in the fourth quarter. Cincinnati (5-3-1) managed just 165 total yards of offense for the game.

West carried 26 times for 94 yards for Cleveland. Teammate Brian Hoyer passed for 198 yards.

The unquestioned highlight of the night for the Bengals was defensive lineman Devon Still's four-year-old daughter Leah being able to see her father play pro football for the first time. Leah has been undergoing treatment for cancer since being diagnosed this past summer. Cincinnati had planned to cut Still, but kept him on the team when it was learned his release would mean the loss of health care coverage for his daughter.