Becker’s Lundeen to be Inducted Into MSHSL ‘Hall Of Fame’

BECKER - Becker's longtime head football coach is being honored again. Dwight Lundeen will be inducted into the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame next month.

He says a big reason for the success of his program is creating a positive culture.

You're going to enjoy being around the coaches, you're going to enjoy your teammates, we're going to support each other, we're going to love each other up, we're going to take care of you, and it's going to be a positive experience from the best player on the team to number 90 on the depth chart.

Lundeen is Becker's only head football coach they've ever had. He started coaching there in 1970. He has coached the Becker football team to 22 conference titles and 15 state tournament appearances. He says the situation in Becker has changed tremendously since he started in 1970, with class sizes going from about 25 in a grade back then to over 200 in a class now.

Going into this season he's won 329 games and lost 145 games. Lundeen is the third winningest football coach in Minnesota history.

The Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is on Sunday, October 22nd.