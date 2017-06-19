Apollo High School Announces New Boy’s Basketball Coach

ST. CLOUD -- Apollo High School has announced Jason Allen will be taking over as Head Boys Basketball Coach.

Allen is a 1998 graduate of Muncie Central High School in Indiana. He then went to Highland Community College in Kansas, before transferring to St. Cloud State University. As a senior at SCSU, Allen led the team in three-point shooting percentage. He has also coached the Minnesota Lockdown/Powerhouse AAU team since 2013.

Activities Director Dave Langerud says,

"Allen shows the school's commitment to our high school educational and athletic program and is an integral part to growing our students and school."

Allen is also a District 742 behavioral specialist. Allen replaces Enoch Dix as head coach at Apollo.