Apollo Dominates In Win Over Sauk Rapids-Rice

Saint Cloud -- After two periods the score was 3-0 in favor of the Apollo Eagles. With goals from Carter Rieland, Brandon Baker, and Cameron Anderman the Eagles were looking to keep there lead in the third period. While Sauk Rapids-Rice was looking to get back into the game.

The third period started with both teams trying to score but both goalies kept making great stops. The score remained 3-0 until half way through when Apollo's Gino Lucia scored a goal to make the score 4-0. The goal from Lucia sealed the win for the Apollo Eagles. With the win Apollo moves to 14-2 on the season and with the loss Sauk Rapids-Rice moves to 3-15 on the season.