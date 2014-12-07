The SEC Champion Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) will be the top seed going into the inaugural college football playoff. They will be joined by Pac-12 champion Oregon (12-1) as the No. 2 seed and No. 3 Florida State (13-0), the ACC champ and defending national champion.

The only real surprise was Ohio State (11-1). After destroying Wisconsin, 59-0, in the Big Ten title game, the Buckeyes leapfrogged TCU and Baylor to move into the final playoff spot.

On New Year’s Day, No. 1 Alabama will take on No. 4 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl while No. 2 Oregon and No. 3 Florida State will meet in the Rose Bowl. The winners will advance to the first College Football Championship Game in Dallas on January 12.