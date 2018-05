ST. CLOUD - In a battle of two top 10 ranked college hockey teams, the #7 St. Cloud State University men's hockey team (8-3-0, 4-1-0 NCHC) lost a 4-3 decision at home against #4 University of North Dakota (10-1-2, 5-0-0 NCHC) last (Friday) night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.