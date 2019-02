The #3 St. Thomas women's basketball team beat the College of St. Benedict 90-31 Wednesday night in Collegeville. The Bennies fall to 14-10 overall, and 10-7 in the MIAC with the loss.

CSB shot just 11-58 from the floor (19%), while St. Thomas shot 53.5%. The Bennies were led by three players with six points each, while the Tommies were paced by Hannah Spaulding's 16.

The Bennies will host Carelton College to wrap up the regular season on Saturday afternoon.