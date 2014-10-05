23 Johnnies Blow Out Hamline

COLLEGEVILLE -- St. John's scored seven touchdowns in the first half of their Homecoming game against Hamline in a 49-28 victory.

Johnnies running back Sam Sura put on a show in the first half, rushing 16 times for 123 yards and adding 49 yards receiving with three total touchdowns.

Quarterback Nick Martin did not need to throw the ball much in his brief time in the game as he completed only six passes - half of which went for touchdowns.

Receiver J.T. Ford caught only two passes - for 41 yards and two touchdowns.

Kick returned Evan Clark ended the first half with a bang - returning a Hamline kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown as time expired.

Leading 49-14 at halftime, the Johnnies let up a bit in the second half - allowing two meaningless touchdowns in the third quarter when the game was already decided.

With the win, the Johnnies improve to 4-1 on the season and 2-1 in the MIAC.

St. John's has a bye this weekend before heading to St. Peter to take on Gustavus Adolphus on the 18th.