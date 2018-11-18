2018 Prep Bowl Championship Matchups Set

The Minnesota State High School football championship matchups are set for Prep Bowl 2018 this Friday and Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

After fantastic seasons for all three teams -- Pierz, Paynesville, and Elk River saw their seasons come to an end in the semifinals this weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Here's the schedule for this week's state championship games:

9 Man: Spring Grove vs. Mountain Lake Area, FRI 11/23 at 10 AM.

Class A: BOLD vs. Mahnomen/Waubun, SAT 11/24 at 10 AM.

Class AA: Caledonia vs. Barnesville, FRI 11/23 at 1 PM.

Class 3A: Rochester Lourdes vs. Fairmont, SAT 11/24 at 1 PM.

Class 4A: SPA/Minnehaha Academy/Blake vs. Willmar, FRI 11/23 at 4 PM.

Class 5A: Owatonna vs. St. Thomas Academy, SAT 11/24 at 4 PM.

Class 6A: Eden Prairie vs Lakeville North, FRI 11/23 at 7 PM.

You can get tickets for this week's games HERE .