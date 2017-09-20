Yankees Top Twins Again Tuesday

The New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. The Twins fall to 78-73 with the loss but remain 1.5 games ahead of the Angels in the wild card standings.

Jose Berrios struggled in his start for the Twins, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four in just 3.1 innings of work. Minnesota used seven relief pitchers for the rest of the game.

Max Kepler's solo home run was the lone offensive highlight for the Twins.

The Twins play at the Yankees again Wednesday afternoon in New York. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.