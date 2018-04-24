Yankees Destroy Twins Monday

The New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 14-1 Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The Twins have now lost four straight games to fall to 8-9 overall on the season.

Jake Odorizzi struggled on the mound for Minnesota, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks in just 4.2 innings pitched. Odorizzi, acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in the offseason, is now 1-2 with an earned run average of 4.50 this season.

The Yankees torched the Twins' bullpen for eight runs in 2.2 innings before outfielder Ryan LaMarre was called upon to pitch the eighth inning. LaMarre allowed a solo home run to Tyler Austin, completing the blowout.

Minnesota scraped across their lone run in the top of the fifth inning when second baseman Brian Dozier singled home LaMarre to make the score 4-1. The Yankees would add three runs in the seventh and six in the eighth to pull away for the win.