The Timberwolves beat the Nuggets 112-99 Wednesday night in Denver. The Wolves enter the all star break with a 22-35 record.

Andrew Wiggins scored 40 points for Minnesota on the heels of his 41-point effort against Cleveland Tuesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 19 rebounds.

The Timberwolves are off until February 24th for the all star break. The will play against the Mavericks at Target Center on that date.