The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Orlando Magic 123-107 Wednesday night in Florida. The Wolves snapped a season-opening four game road losing streak with the win.

Zach LaVine led the Wolves with 37 points, including seven three-pointers. Andrew Wiggins scored 26 points in the win, with Karl-Anthony Towns added 20 points and ten rebounds.

The Timberwolves return home Saturday night to take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.