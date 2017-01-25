Wolves Sink Suns On Last Second Shot

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Phoenix Suns 112-111 Tuesday night in Arizona. The Wolves, who have won six of their last eight games, are now 17-28 on the season.

The Wolves had the ball with 6.3 seconds left in the game, and Andrew Wiggins hit a tough fall away jumper as time expired to win the game for Minnesota. Wiggins led the Wolves with 31 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points and a team-high ten rebounds.