Wolves Sink Suns On Last Second Shot
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Phoenix Suns 112-111 Tuesday night in Arizona. The Wolves, who have won six of their last eight games, are now 17-28 on the season.
The Wolves had the ball with 6.3 seconds left in the game, and Andrew Wiggins hit a tough fall away jumper as time expired to win the game for Minnesota. Wiggins led the Wolves with 31 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points and a team-high ten rebounds.
The Timberwolves host the Pacers Thursday night at Target Center. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, beginning with the pregame show at 6:30.