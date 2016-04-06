Wolves Shock Warriors Tuesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 124-117 in overtime Tuesday night, handing GS just their second home loss all season. The Warriors are now 69-9 on the year.

Shabazz Muhammad led Minnesota with 35 points, Andrew Wiggins added 32 and Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Klay Thompson led Golden State with 28 points, while Steph Curry scored 21 points on 7-25 shooting from the floor.