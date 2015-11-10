Wolves Narrowly Avoid Historic Collapse Monday

The Minnesota Timberwolves sprinted out to a huge lead over the Hawks in Atlanta Monday night before holding on for dear life in a 117-107 win.

The Wolves led by as many as 34 points in the first half, and by 30 at halftime, before being outscored 42-21 in the third quarter. Atlanta took a brief lead in the fourth quarter with just under four minutes remaining, but the Wolves' Andrew Wiggins scored seven straight points to help his team pull away for the win.

Wiggins led Minnesota with 33 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots.

The Wolves improve to 4-2 with the win and will host the Charlotte Hornets at Target Center Tuesday night. Pregame coverage on WJON begins at 6:30.