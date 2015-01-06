Wolves Drop 12th Straight Monday

The Denver Nuggets sent the Timberwolves to their 12 th straight loss Monday night with a 110-102 win at Target Center. The loss drops the Wolves to 5-28 on the season, and just 3-14 on their home court.

Arron Affalo scored 34 points to lead Denver, who had five players score in double digits In the win. Ty Lawson dished out 12 assists for the Nuggets, who improve to 15-20 with the victory.

The Timberwolves were led by Gorgui Djeng with 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Andrew Wiggins added 20 points in the loss.

The Wolves host the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night.