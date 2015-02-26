Wolves Down Wiz Wednesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Washington Wizards 97-77 Wednesday night at Target Center. The Wolves used a stifling defense to slow down the Wizards and improve to 13-43 on the season.

The game featured the much-anticipated return of Kevin Garnett to the Wolves in front of an overflow capacity crowd. Garnett finished with five points on 2-7 shooting with eight rebounds and two blocked shots, but helped Minnesota to a stellar defensive performance.

Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 19 points, and Nikola Pekovic added 15 points and 13 rebounds in the win.