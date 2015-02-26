Wolves Down Wiz Wednesday
The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Washington Wizards 97-77 Wednesday night at Target Center. The Wolves used a stifling defense to slow down the Wizards and improve to 13-43 on the season.
The game featured the much-anticipated return of Kevin Garnett to the Wolves in front of an overflow capacity crowd. Garnett finished with five points on 2-7 shooting with eight rebounds and two blocked shots, but helped Minnesota to a stellar defensive performance.
Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 19 points, and Nikola Pekovic added 15 points and 13 rebounds in the win.
The Wolves are back in action on Friday night when they play against the Bulls in Chicago.