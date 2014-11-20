Wolves Crush Knicks Wednesday At Target Center

The Timberwolves snapped a five game losing streak by defeating the New York Knicks 115-99 at Target Center Wednesday night. The Wolves improve to 3-7 with the win.

The Wolves scored 115 points despite missing three starters in Ricky Rubio, Nikola Pekovic and Thaddeus Young. Kevin Martin paced the Minnesota offense with 37 points on 14-20 shooting including seven three-pointers, while Shabazz Muhammad added 17 points and a team-high 17 rebounds.

The Wolves host the Spurs Friday night.