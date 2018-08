The Timberwolves beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-99 Monday night at Target Center. The Wolves improve to 26-16 with the win.

Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 25 points, Jimmy Butler notched 21 and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 19 points with 12 rebounds.

The Timberwolves will host the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night in Minneapolis. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.