Win $10,000 in Cash – Plus Two Chances at $1,000 Every Day On Air

What would you do with $10,000? Would you save it? Spend it on something fun like a fancy vacation? Maybe you would spend it on something practical, like a home renovation. Start planning because we're giving away cash all this month! We're giving listeners two chances every day in November to win $1,000 (just listen all day for your cue to call, and when you hear it, be caller 25 at 1-877-854-WINS).

Plus, enter online for a chance to win $10,000 cash to spend however they would like. So, you could donate it all to charity, stash it away in your 401k, go crazy at the mall, or do whatever you want.

If you want to take a crack at the big money, just get social with us. Following the links on the contest page earns you entries into this contest. The more you like, share, follow, and subscribe, the more entries you get. The contest goes until November 30 – so keep listening all month long and don’t forget enter online for your shot at a cool $10,000!