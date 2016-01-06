Wild Stop Skid With Win Over Jackets Tuesday
The Minnesota Wild beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 Tuesday night in Ohio to snap a two-game losing skid. The Wild improve to 21-11-7 on the season with the win.
Zach Parise's empty-net goal with less than a minute left in the third period gave him a hat trick, and Mikael Granlund scored an empty net goal for Minnesota as well.
The Wild will host the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON beginning at 6:30 p.m.