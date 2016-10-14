Wild Sputter In St. Louis

The St. Louis Blues topped the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Thursday night in the Wild's first game of the regular season. The Blues improved to 2-0 with the win after also beating Chicago 5-2 Wednesday night.

Minnesota tied the game at one with a Ryan Suter goal early in the second period, scored on a rebound of his own shot. However, the Blues re-took the lead halfway through the period on a soft goal from Nail Yakupov.

The Blues added another goal in the first five minutes of the third period. Charlie Coyle's goal with 7:10 remaining would get the Wild within one, but that's as close as the Wild would get to the win.

The Wild were 0-5 on the power play, and were outshot 31-21.

Minnesota hosts Winnipeg Saturday night at 6 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m.