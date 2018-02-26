Wild Slip Past Sharks In OT Sunday

The Minnesota Wild beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is now 35-20-7 on the season and moves into the third-place slot in the Central division.

The Sharks' Joakim Ryan opened the scoring with an even-strength goal at 14:00 of the first period. San Jose took a 2-0 lead early in the second period on a Chris Tierney goal before Matt Cullen got the Wild on the board with just :44 left in the period.

Eric Staal scored his 30th goal of the season at 15:16 of the third period to send the game to overtime, where Jared Spurgeon scored with just :12 left to give the Wild the win.

Minnesota will host St. Louis Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The game can be heard on AM 1390 KXSS, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m.