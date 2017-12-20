The Minnesota Wild beat the Ottawa Senators 6-4 Tuesday night in Ontario. The Wild outshot the Sens 40-32 in the win.

Minnesota trailed 3-1 halfway through the second period before Chris Stewart and Mikko Koivu scored to tie the game at three.

Nate Prosser, Jonas Brodin and Eric Staal each scored in the third period to give the Wild a 6-3 lead that they would not relinquish.

Minnesota improves to 18-13-3 on the season with the win. Next up is a trip to Sunrise, Florida for a matchup with the Panthers Friday night. Puck drop is slated for 6:30 p.m. on AM 1390.