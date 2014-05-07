Wild Shut Out Chicago Tuesday Night

The Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota trails Chicago two games to one in their best-of-seven playoff series.

Erik Haula scored the game’s first goal at 1:41 of the third period on a deflection of a Justin Fontaine pass to give the Wild a 1-0 lead.

Mikael Granlund beat Chicago goalie Corey Crawford on a top-shelf backhand to give the Wild a 2-0 lead at 4:18 of the third. Zach Parise scored on a power play at 17:25 for a 3-0 Minnesota lead.

Granlund would score into the empty net with 1:17 remaining in the third period to seal the win.

Minnesota goalie Ilya Bryzgalov earned his first playoff shutout since 2006 with 19 saves, while Crawford made 15 saves on 18 shots.

The Wild and Blackhawks will play game four of their series Friday night at 8:30 PM (AM 1390).