Wild Season Essentially On The Line Thursday In Calgary

The Minnesota Wild head to Calgary Thursday night with the season essentially on the line. The Wild trail the Flames by seven points for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Wild are 21-20-6 through 47 games, giving them 48 points of a possible 94 that they could have earned this season. Minnesota is currently in twelfth place in the 14-team Western Conference, one point behind Dallas, three behind Colorado and six behind Los Angeles.

The Flames are 26-19-3 through 48 games and in eighth place in the Western Conference. Calgary trails Winnipeg by five points for the seventh-place spot in the West, and is tied with Vancouver for the sixth seed in the conference.

With a win tonight, the Wild would be just five points out of a playoff spot. With a loss they would be out by nine. With a few teams to jump in the standings it's still a bit of a longshot for Minnesota to make the playoffs, but a win Thursday would certainly give them a big confidence boost.