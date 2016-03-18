Wild Routed In New Jersey Thursday

The New Jersey Devils beat the Minnesota Wild 7-4 Thursday night in Newark. The Wild remain one point behind Colorado for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Devils led 2-0 less than two minutes into the game and 3-1 after one period. New Jersey scored three more goals in the second period to make the score 6-2 at the second intermission.

Mikko Koivu, Justin Fontaine, Nino Neiderreiter and Jared Spurgeon all scored goals for the Wild in the loss.