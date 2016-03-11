Wild Lose To…Edmonton? Really?

The Edmonton Oilers dealt the Wild a temporary setback in their push for the playoffs with a 2-1 win at Xcel Energy Center Thursday night. The Wild remain two points behind the Avalanche in the Western Conference playoff race.

Zach Parise scored the Wild's only goal in the second period, his 19th of the season, but Connor McDavid lived up to his top-pick billing by scoring the game-winner with 7:30 left in the third period.