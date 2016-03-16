Wild Let One Slip By Against Sens Tuesday

The Ottawa Senators beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in overtime Tuesday night. The Senators scored the tying goal with just seven seconds left in the third period, then scored with just :31 left in overtime.

Nino Niederreiter's first period goal gave the Wild a 1-0 lead until Mike Hoffman scored in the second period to tie the game at one.

Ryan Carter scored at 5:14 of the third period to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead, but Mika Zabanejad's goal with just seven seconds remaining sent the game to overtime. Erik Karlsson scored the game-winner with just :31 left in OT for the win.

The Wild leave Ottawa with a point to give them a narrow edge in the wild card race. Minnesota plays at New Jersey Thursday night on WJON.