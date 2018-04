The Minnesota Wild destroyed the Montreal Canadiens 7-1 Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild improves to 26-9-5 on the season with the win.

Wild forward Nino Neiderreiter scored twice, and Jordan Schroeder, Eric Staal, Jason Zucker, Christian Folin and Ryan Suter also scored in the win. Devan Dubnyk made 20 saves to record the win and had a shutout until there were only nine seconds left in the third period.

The Wild play at Dallas on Saturday night.