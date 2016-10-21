Wild Come Back To Beat Leafs

The Minnesota Wild beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The win gives the Wild a three-game sweep of their homestand with wins over Winnipeg, Los Angeles and Toronto.

Eric Staal scored for the Wild halfway through the second period to tie the game at one, but Minnesota trailed 2-1 heading into the third period.

Zac Dalpe's first goal of the season at 2:27 of the third tied the game for the Wild, and Staal's second goal of the game at 11:57 of the third proved to be the game-winner.

The Wild play at New Jersey Saturday night on AM 1240 WJON. Pregame coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. and puck drop is slated for 6 o'clock.