Wild Clinch Playoff Spot With Monday Win

The Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 Monday night at Xcel Energy Center to clinch a playoff spot for the sixth straight season. The Wild is now 44-25-10 on the season, good for 98 points.

Zach Parise started the scoring for the Wild at 3:33 of the first period with his 14th goal of the season. Parise stole the puck at his own blue line and scored his unassisted goal on a breakaway.

The Wild outshot Edmonton 13-8 in the first period.

Parise struck again at 8:24 of the second period for his 15th goal of the year. Matt Dumba started the breakout from behind his own net, feeding the puck to Mikko Koivu, who then slid the puck to Jonas Brodin.

Brodin got in deep and passed the puck through the slot to Parise, who banged it home to give the Wild a 2-0 lead.

Joel Erikkson-Ek added a goal late in the third period to seal the win, his sixth of the year. Devan Dubnyk made 22 saves to earn the shutout win.