We have some weather-related announcements for Friday, November 18, 2016.

Schools Closed

-- Albany Area

-- Alexandria

-- Brainerd

-- Calvary Classical Academy in St. Cloud

-- Eden Valley-Watkins

-- Little Falls Community Schools

-- ROCORI

-- Royalton

-- St. John's Prep

-- Swanville (The play on Friday night is also cancelled)

-- St. Cloud State University classes beginning at or after 1:00 p.m. will be cancelled. Classes at the Twin Cities Graduate Center in Maple Grove starting at 5:00 p.m. are also canceled.

-- St. Cloud Technical and Community classes beginning at and after 1:00 p.m. will be cancelled, the building will remain open.

-- College of St. Benedict and St. John's University are closed.

Schools Early Dismissals:

-- St. Cloud Area School District leaving 3 hours early

All District 742 after-school activities, practices and evening classes are canceled. This includes P.M. Pre-school, Community Education, Adult Basic Education, Early Childhood Education, and McKinley-ALC classes. KIDSTOP is also cancelled.

-- Foley closing at 12:30 p.m.

-- Milaca closing at 1:00 p.m. all after school activities are cancelled.

-- Kimball Elementary closes at 12:50 p.m., High School, 1:00 p.m.

-- Sartell-St. Stephen leaving 2 hours early (all after school activities cancelled)

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice leaving 2 hours early (all after school activities cancelled)

-- Benton-Stearns Voyagers leaving 2 hours early

-- Holdingford leaving at 12:00 p.m. today (no evening activities)

-- Athlos Academy in St. Cloud leaving at 12:30 p.m.

Misc:

-- The Stearns County Household Hazardous Waste Facility will be closed tomorrow (Saturday).

-- St. Cloud Eastside VFW Fish Fry and Karaoke Night cancelled.

-- The College of St. Benedict's hockey team's MIAC game schedule for tonight in St. Cloud has been postponed. Make up date has not been set.

-- The Tri-County Humane Society's Santa Paws Holiday Portrait sessions are cancelled. Appointments can be rescheduled.

--The Paramount Theatre will close at 2:00 p.m. Stroia Ballet Nutcracker Ballet is cancelled at the Paramount Theatre, it is rescheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Gallery St. Germain Opening Art Reception at the Paramount Theatre will be rescheduled.

-- Bingo is cancelled at the Church of St. Peter in St. Cloud.

-- Benton County Historical Society closes at 12:00 p.m.

-- WACOSA 2nd Shift is Cancelled

-- Waite Park Senior Center Closed

-- All Boys and Girls Clubs, and all 15 Kidstop sites, are closed.

-- Stearns History Museum closed.

If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancellations line (320) 257-7191, and leave a message.