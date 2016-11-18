Weather Related Announcements For Friday, November 18, 2016
We have some weather-related announcements for Friday, November 18, 2016.
Schools Closed
-- Albany Area
-- Alexandria
-- Brainerd
-- Calvary Classical Academy in St. Cloud
-- Eden Valley-Watkins
-- Little Falls Community Schools
-- ROCORI
-- Royalton
-- St. John's Prep
-- Swanville (The play on Friday night is also cancelled)
-- St. Cloud State University classes beginning at or after 1:00 p.m. will be cancelled. Classes at the Twin Cities Graduate Center in Maple Grove starting at 5:00 p.m. are also canceled.
-- St. Cloud Technical and Community classes beginning at and after 1:00 p.m. will be cancelled, the building will remain open.
-- College of St. Benedict and St. John's University are closed.
Schools Early Dismissals:
-- St. Cloud Area School District leaving 3 hours early
All District 742 after-school activities, practices and evening classes are canceled. This includes P.M. Pre-school, Community Education, Adult Basic Education, Early Childhood Education, and McKinley-ALC classes. KIDSTOP is also cancelled.
-- Foley closing at 12:30 p.m.
-- Milaca closing at 1:00 p.m. all after school activities are cancelled.
-- Kimball Elementary closes at 12:50 p.m., High School, 1:00 p.m.
-- Sartell-St. Stephen leaving 2 hours early (all after school activities cancelled)
-- Sauk Rapids-Rice leaving 2 hours early (all after school activities cancelled)
-- Benton-Stearns Voyagers leaving 2 hours early
-- Holdingford leaving at 12:00 p.m. today (no evening activities)
-- Athlos Academy in St. Cloud leaving at 12:30 p.m.
Misc:
-- The Stearns County Household Hazardous Waste Facility will be closed tomorrow (Saturday).
-- St. Cloud Eastside VFW Fish Fry and Karaoke Night cancelled.
-- The College of St. Benedict's hockey team's MIAC game schedule for tonight in St. Cloud has been postponed. Make up date has not been set.
-- The Tri-County Humane Society's Santa Paws Holiday Portrait sessions are cancelled. Appointments can be rescheduled.
--The Paramount Theatre will close at 2:00 p.m. Stroia Ballet Nutcracker Ballet is cancelled at the Paramount Theatre, it is rescheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Gallery St. Germain Opening Art Reception at the Paramount Theatre will be rescheduled.
-- Bingo is cancelled at the Church of St. Peter in St. Cloud.
-- Benton County Historical Society closes at 12:00 p.m.
-- WACOSA 2nd Shift is Cancelled
-- Waite Park Senior Center Closed
-- All Boys and Girls Clubs, and all 15 Kidstop sites, are closed.
-- Stearns History Museum closed.
If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancellations line (320) 257-7191, and leave a message.