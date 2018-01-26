Warriors Wallop Wolves Thursday

The Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-113 Thursday night in Oakland. The Wolves fall to 31-20 overall this season, and 1-6 in their last seven road games.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 31 points while also securing 11 rebounds, and Jamal Crawford added 21 points off the bench. The Wolves were short-handed again Thursday, playing without All Star guard Jimmy Butler.

The Timberwolves will host the Brooklyn Nets Saturday night. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.