Vikings Top Packers, Peterson Hurt

The Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 17-14 Sunday night in the first regular season game at US Bank Stadium. Minnesota is now 2-0 with the win.

Sam Bradford was very good in his debut with the Purple, going 22-31 for 286 yards and two touchdowns. One of the touchdown passes went to Stefon Diggs, who ended his night with nine catches for 189 yards.

Vikings running back Adrian Peterson left the game in the third quarter with an apparent knee injury and did not return. Peterson had to be carried into the locker room, and no updates were given.