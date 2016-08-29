Vikings Top Chargers Behind Teddy

The Minnesota Vikings beat the San Diego Chargers 23-10 in the first-ever football game at US Bank Stadium. The Vikings are now 3-0 in the preseason.

Teddy Bridgewater put to rest the recent concerns over his ailing shoulder by going 12-16 through the air for 161 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Rudolph made three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings wrap up the preseason with a home game against the Los Angeles Rams at US Bank Stadium Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.