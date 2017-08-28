Vikings Surge Past San Francisco Sunday

The Minnesota Vikings rallied late to beat the San Francisco 49ers 32-31 Sunday night at US Bank Stadium. Minnesota's preseason finale is slated for Thursday night in downtown Minneapolis.

Sam Bradford started for the Vikings and finished 17/21 for 134 yards, but he was also sacked three times. Backup quarterback Case Keenum was 10/14 for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Minnesota rookie running back Dalvin Cook rushed five times for 17 yards, while Jerick McKinnon led the Vikings with seven carries and 27 yards.