Vikings Star In NFC Loss At Pro Bowl

The AFC beat the NFC 24-23 at the Pro Bowl in Orlando Sunday. Two Minnesota Vikings scored touchdowns for the NFC in the loss.

Adam Theilen opened the scoring with an eight yard touchdown catch from Drew Brees halfway through the first quarter. Harrison Smith also found the end zone when he ran an interception back to the house from 79 yards out at the midway point of the second quarter.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph led the NFC in receiving with 70 yards on seven catches.