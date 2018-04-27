Vikings Select Defensive Back In Draft Thursday

The Minnesota Vikings selected cornerback and kick returner Mike Hughes of Central Florida with the thirtieth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft Thursday.

Hughes charted 49 tackles and four interceptions in the 2017 season with the Knights. He spent the 2015 season with North Carolina, where he registered 11 tackles.

Hughes is also known as a dynamic kick returner, averaging over 30 yards per return in 2017 with a pair of touchdowns. He also averaged 16.6 yards per punt return last season with a touchdown.

Hughes' college career did include some controversy, as he was charged with assault during his time at North Carolina. After being sentenced to 100 hours of community service, Hughes was suspended and ultimately left the team.