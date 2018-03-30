Update: Winter Weather Advisory for St. Cloud Area

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Stearns and Sherburne Counties. It will be from 10:00 p.m. Friday until 10:00 a.m. Saturday. Four to six inches of snow are possible.

Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Benton County, and counties further north. Six to eight inches of snow possible in Morrison, Todd, and Mille Lacs counties.

A swath of snow, some heavy at times, will develop tonight across portions of central Minnesota through northwest Wisconsin.

Snowfall accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected in the Warning area, with 3 to 6 inches expected in the Advisory area.

Some blowing snow is also forecast due to strengthening winds very late tonight and Saturday. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

From The Associated Press:

The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning is in effect in North Dakota, much of north-central Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. Duluth could get 8 inches of snow or more.

The storm warning stretches from northwestern North Dakota through northern Wisconsin where heavy wet snow of anywhere from 6 to 10 inches was expected through Saturday morning.

Authorities have issued a no-travel advisory for northwestern and north-central North Dakota due to snow and blowing snow.