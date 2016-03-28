Twins Top Yankees Behind Solid Hughes Start Sunday
The Minnesota Twins beat the Yankees 5-2 Sunday afternoon in Tampa to improve to 15-10 this spring. The Twins open the 2016 regular season on Monday, April 4th in Baltimore.
Minnesota got a strong start from former Yankee Phil Hughes, who went six innings and allowed just one run on three hits and one walk. Danny Santana paced the offense with a pair of doubles and two runs batted in.
The Twins will travel to Bradenton to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.