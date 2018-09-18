Twins Top Tigers Behind Strong Pitching

The Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 6-1 Monday night at Comerica Park. The Twins are now 69-81 on the season.

Twins pitcher Kohl Stewart entered the game in the second inning and earned the win after pitching six shutout innings. The rookie allowed just three hits while striking out five Tigers in the victory.

Minnesota got home runs from Eddie Rosario and Jorge Polance to pace the offense.

The Twins will play at Detroit again on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:10 on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 5:30.