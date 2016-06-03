Twins Top Tampa Thursday At Target Field [VIDEO]

The Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 Thursday night at Target Field in the opening game of a four-game series. The Twins are now 16-37 on the season, while the Rays have lost 11 of their past 13 games.

Eduardo Nunez hit an inside-the-park home run to lead off the bottom of the first inning and finished 2-5 on the night. Byung-Ho Park went 3-3 with a double and a pair of runs scored.