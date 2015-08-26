Twins Top Rays Tuesday Night

The Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 11-7 Tuesday night at Tropicana Field. Minnesota is now 64-61 on the season and has won five straight games to improve to 5-3 on their current ten-game road trip.

Miguel Sano got the Twins on the board with a three run home run in the top of the first inning that scored Byron Buxton and Joe Mauer. Brian Dozier and Eddie Rosario also homered for Minnesota in the win.

Twins starter Ervin Santana struggled again, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks in just over two innings of work. However, the bullpen settled down to allow just two runs the rest of the way.

Minnesota is now just a half-game behind the Rangers for the second wild card spot in the American League. The Twins take on the Rays again Wednesday night, with pregame coverage on WJON beginning at 5:30.