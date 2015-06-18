Twins Top Cards Wednesday At Target Field

The Twins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 Wednesday night at Target Field. Minnesota improves to 35-30 on the season with the win, 3.5 games behind Kansas City in the American League Central.

St. Louis got on the board first in the top of the second inning on a Jason Heyward single, but that would prove to be the only run allowed by Twins starter Tommy Milone. The lefty allowed just one run on five hits with five strikeouts while not allowing a walk.

Eduardo Nunez led the offense with a pair of hits and two runs batted in, and Eddie Rosario was 2-4 with a pair of runs scored.

The Twins wrap up their series with the Cardinals Thursday afternoon. First pitch on WJON is scheduled for 12:10 with pregame coverage beginning at 11:30 AM.